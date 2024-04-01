TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 29,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $768.31. 716,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

