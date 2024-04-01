Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.09. 1,589,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Articles

