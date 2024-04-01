United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 2,295,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,552,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.73.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

