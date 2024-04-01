Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $8.40 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $8.40 or 0.00012511 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.96 million and approximately $869,416.56 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.