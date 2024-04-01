VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lifted by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,815,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,536,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

