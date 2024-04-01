Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.50. 1,190,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

