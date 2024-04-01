Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newton One Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $76.31. 1,598,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

