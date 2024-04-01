Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $60,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,505. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

