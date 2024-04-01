Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lowered by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.31. 227,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,473. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

