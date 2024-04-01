Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 446,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

