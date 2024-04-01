WAX Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $297.84 million and $26.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,157,004,365 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,957,482 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,156,522,497.6741896 with 3,427,696,048.026044 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09844295 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $12,155,754.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

