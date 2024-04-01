Welch Group LLC Acquires 5,812 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cincinnati Financial worth $42,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.17. 663,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.