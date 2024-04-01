Welch Group LLC Acquires 9,138 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $43,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

