Welch Group LLC Buys 210 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW stock traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.94. 992,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.79 and its 200 day moving average is $291.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $220.22 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.