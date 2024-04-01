Welch Group LLC Has $53.85 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,665,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.86.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

