Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $48,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 21,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $113.53. 2,057,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,429. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

