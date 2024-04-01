Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 3.3%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.64. 110,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 31,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Westaim Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

