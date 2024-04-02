860 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.62.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.54. 1,688,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $292.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

