Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

AAP traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

