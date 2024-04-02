AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AerCap has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

