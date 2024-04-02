Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AGTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock worth $447,871. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

