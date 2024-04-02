Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 3,258 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,588,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

