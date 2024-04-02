Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Down 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.24). 248,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 255,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.45 ($1.26).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.81. The firm has a market cap of £168.89 million and a PE ratio of 3,300.00.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

