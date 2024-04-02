C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 1,165,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,219. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

