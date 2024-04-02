C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 34,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 23,985.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,092,000 after buying an additional 5,761,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

