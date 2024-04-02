Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 32,813,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

