Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

