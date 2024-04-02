Capital Advantage Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. 446,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,745. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

