Capital Planning LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VUG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.16. The company had a trading volume of 953,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,316. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.06.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
