Capital Planning LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 5.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,923. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

