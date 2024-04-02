Capital Planning LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,987,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,273. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

