CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading 6.1% Higher

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 23,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 46,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

CHAR Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

