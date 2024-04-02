Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.21. 3,082,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

