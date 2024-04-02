Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.80. 1,422,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,734. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,848 shares of company stock worth $81,489,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

