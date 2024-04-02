Coastline Trust Co Sells 27,095 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.93. 4,598,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

