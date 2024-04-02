Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CZA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $101.69.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

