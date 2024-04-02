DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 210,358 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,358 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 3.44% of Enovis worth $105,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,090,000 after buying an additional 219,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of ENOV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,427. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

