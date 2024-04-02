DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543,291 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $122,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,641. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

