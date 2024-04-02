DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $97,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $4,790,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 2,152,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

