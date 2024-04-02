DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $107.01 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,103 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $107,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.88. 2,369,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

