DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $52,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average of $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

