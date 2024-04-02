DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 397,975 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,975 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $61,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. 1,233,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,065. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

