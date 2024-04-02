Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,724. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

