Denver Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 712,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,533. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

