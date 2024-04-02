Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 3.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 215,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

