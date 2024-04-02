Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 923,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

