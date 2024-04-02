Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.67. The company had a trading volume of 551,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,819. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

