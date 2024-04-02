FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,463,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. 1,101,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,666. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

