FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

