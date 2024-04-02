FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,419,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.